Indian student creates sanitiser robot in Dubai

Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" amid the coronavirus scare, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitizers detecting a hand from a range of 30cm. Siddh Sanghvi, a student of Spring Dales Schools in Dubai, said his mother showed him a video where people were touching the hand sanitizer's bottle to clean hands and getting infected, Khaleej Times reported. "But this defeats the purpose because coronavirus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces," the paper quoted him as saying.

"So, I thought why not create something using the STEM technology, where the machine can dispense the sanitizer automatically, without bringing your hand in contact," added the young inventor. "Washing hands from a robotic hand sanitizer can be super fun. Not only does this discovery take your mind off from the Covid-19 pandemic panic, but it intrigues you to dig deeper," Sanghvi, who has a keen interest in Artificial Intelligence said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.