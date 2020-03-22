US President has offered cooperation in fight against coronavirus, claims Kim Jong Un's sister

US President Donald Trump has extended cooperation to North Korea in the fight against coronavirus in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the state-run news agency Yonhap reported on Saturday. "In the letter, he also explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S. and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic," said Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader's sister, as quoted by Yonhap.

Trump in his letter outlined a plan on developing relations between the two countries and "expressed intention to cooperate in the area of epidemiological measures", as well as commended Kim Jong Un's efforts to "protect the North Korean people" from the epidemic threat. "We regard it as good judgment and proper action for the US president to make efforts to keep the good relations he had with our Chairman by sending a personal letter again at a time as now when big difficulties and challenges lie in the way of developing the bilateral relations and think that this should be highly estimated," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that North Korea had fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea. This is the third test that has been conducted by Pyongyang this year. "They were fired northeastward from areas near its western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province at 6:45 a.m. and 6:50 a.m., respectively," the JCS said, adding that they flew around 410 kilometres, reaching a maximum altitude of around 50 km.

"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing other specifics," JCS added. (ANI)

