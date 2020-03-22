Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy halts production of non-essential goods, services amid surging COVID-19 cases

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday ordered the closure of all production activities relating to non-essential goods and services, as a measure to contain the surging toll of coronavirus epidemic in the country that has so far claimed 4,825 lives.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 06:18 IST
Italy halts production of non-essential goods, services amid surging COVID-19 cases
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday ordered the closure of all production activities relating to non-essential goods and services, as a measure to contain the surging toll of coronavirus epidemic in the country that has so far claimed 4,825 lives. "Today we decided to make one more step. The decision that has been taken by the government is to close on the whole territory of Italy any production activity that is not essential to provide us with goods and services of primary necessity," Conte said, as quoted by Sputnik.

Conte made the announcement after a meeting with trade unions and entrepreneur associations, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 that killed 793 people in the past 24 hours alone. Earlier in the day, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the country's Civil Protection Department informed about the steep rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Unfortunately, [the number] of those died increased by 793 over the past 24 hours," Borrelli said at a briefing. He added that 943 more people have recovered, bringing the total number to 6,062. The number of COVID-19-infected people in Italy has increased by 4,800 over the past 24 hours, surpassing 42,000.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has reached 266,000 with more than 11,000 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Pollard

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the break brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to introspect about careers and players should use it to stay mentally and physically fit. The coronavirus outbrea...

Army patrols Malaysian streets as coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia deployed the army on Sunday to enforce a two-week curb on travel in a country that has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, most of them linked to a mass religious gathering.The country has so far reported nin...

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death: 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official.

Bihar reports first COVID-19 death 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at AIIMS, Patna, says hospital official....

Janata Curfew: Markets shut, vehicles off roads as people stay

Markets were shut and vehicles were off the roads as crores of people in Assam stayed indoors on Sunday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Janata Curfew call in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 14-hour voluntary curfew be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020