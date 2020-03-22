Left Menu
Pak opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif returns from London amid coronavirus crisis

  PTI
  Islamabad
  22-03-2020
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:12 IST
Pakistan's Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif returned from London on Sunday amid the coronavirus crisis to be with the people of the country and serve the victims of the deadly disease, a day after the government suspended all international flights for two weeks to check the spread of COVID-19. Shehbaz, who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, landed at the Islamabad international airport where he was screened for coronavirus.

"Just landed in Islamabad — maintain a distance from one another and try to stay at your homes so that none of us are forced to part with our loved ones due to this virus. Love you all," he tweeted after his arrival. Shehbaz, 68, said that he is returning to Pakistan in the direction of Sharif.

"I believe my services are needed in Pakistan at this time of crisis. Nawaz Sharif has asked me to help victims of the coronavirus and be among the masses during their time of need," he tweeted. In a brief chat with media after his arrival, Shehbaz said that Pakistan would fight against the deadly coronavirus like a nation and defeat it.

"The country is going through a tough time at the moment. That is why my brother and I decided it would be best for me to return before all international flights were banned. We will fight this (virus) together," he said. Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flights for two weeks and curtailed train services as coronavirus cases surged to 730 in the country.

"From 8 pm tonight, all incoming international flights are being suspended for two weeks," a statement issued by the government said. Meanwhile, Shehbaz said that the treatment of his brother will start soon as his cardiologist has returned from leave.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, is currently in London after getting bail from a Pakistani court in a corruption case on medical grounds. Shehbaz accompanied his brother to London in November. He said that PML-N is united under Sharif's leadership.

"We are working as one team under Nawaz's leadership," he said. Before his departure from London, Shehbaz tweeted that he was going back to be with the people of Pakistan at the time of crisis.

