BRIEF-Bank of Ireland to close 101 branches temporarily, 161 stay open

March 23 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF IRELAND SAYS TO CLOSE 101 BRANCHES TEMPORARILY DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, 161 BRANCHES TO STAY OPEN

* BANK OF IRELAND SAYS HAS SEEN REDUCTION IN FOOTFALL IN BRANCHES, BUT INCREASE IN CUSTOMERS NEEDING RANGE OF SUPPORTS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

