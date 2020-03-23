BRIEF-Bank of Ireland to close 101 branches temporarily, 161 stay open
March 23 (Reuters) -
* BANK OF IRELAND SAYS TO CLOSE 101 BRANCHES TEMPORARILY DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, 161 BRANCHES TO STAY OPEN
* BANK OF IRELAND SAYS HAS SEEN REDUCTION IN FOOTFALL IN BRANCHES, BUT INCREASE IN CUSTOMERS NEEDING RANGE OF SUPPORTS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
