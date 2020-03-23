Left Menu
Development News Edition

US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:32 IST
US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower early Monday as Congress wrangled over a massive stimulus package while the Federal Reserve unveiled new emergency programs to boost the economy. A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 19,014.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.8 per cent to 2,285.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 per cent at 6,888.80. Last week saw US indices suffer their worst week since 2008 amid forecasts of a deep economic slowdown in the second quarter due to mass layoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sudan imposes 10-hour night-time curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Sudan will impose a nationwide curfew every night starting on Tuesday, beginning at 8 pm 1800 GMT and lasting until 6 am to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, a member of the ruling transitional council said on Monday.Sudan will also ...

Dortmund fans donate 70,000 euros to bars, restaurants

Borussia Dortmund fans have donated more than 70,000 euros 75,570 to bars and restaurants around the stadium which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga club said Monday. The German side posted the names of 86 foo...

Russia urges 'Olympic calm' over Tokyo uncertainty

Russian Olympic officials on Monday urged the global sports community to remain calm as the coronavirus pandemic threatens the upcoming Tokyo Games. Panic is the worst that can happen in the current situation, the Russian Olympic Committee ...

COVID-19: PCB converts its high performance centre into temporary living room for paramedics

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Monday converted its High Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre in Karachi. All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020