Japanese TV says Abe to ask for 1-year delay
Japan's NHK public television says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach
Abe says a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic
Abe held telephone talks with Bach after IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- IOC
- Thomas Bach
- Japan
- NHK
