Japanese TV says Abe to ask for 1-year delay

Japan's NHK public television says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach

Abe says a postponement is unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.

