Pakistan's Punjab reports first coronavirus death, nationwide death toll at 7

Punjab has reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, provincial health department official Qaiser Asif confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths in Pakistan to seven. According to the official, the 57-year-old patient was under treatment at Mayo Hospital and was a resident of Sheikhupura. The patient also did not have a prior travel history, he said.

He said that the details of all those who interacted with the patient during the past 14 days were being collected so that they could also be tested, Dawn reported. Punjab has also reported 16 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 265.

Out of these, 176 cases were reported in Zaireen who travelled to the province from the Pakistan-Iran border. In addition, 59 cases were reported in Lahore, two in Multan, two in Rawalpindi, 12 in Gujrat, three in Jhelum, seven in Gujranwala, and one each in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

Pakistan has reported 903 cases of the novel coronavirus so far. (ANI)

