COVID-19: Istanbul police confiscate 1 Million counterfeit masks
The Istanbul police have confiscated 1 million makeshift masks worth about $500,000, local media reported on Tuesday against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ankara[Turkey], Mar 24 (Sputnik/ANI): The Istanbul police have confiscated 1 million makeshift masks worth about $500,000, local media reported on Tuesday against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the police raided an unlicensed workshop that was not following proper manufacturing methods.
Five people have been detained and an investigation has been opened. On Monday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the government will buy all masks manufactured in Turkey, calling for cooperation from all companies and promising coercive measures for those unwilling to deal with the authorities. (Sputnik/ANI)
