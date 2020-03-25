Left Menu
Astralis, Na'Vi advance in ESL Pro League's European event

  • Updated: 25-03-2020 07:58 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 07:58 IST
Astralis and Natus Vincere earned wins on Tuesday to clinch berths in the second stage of the ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. On the final day of action in Group A of the first stage, Astralis edged Team Vitality 2-1 to finish in first place with a 4-1 record. Vitality and Ninjas in Pyjamas, who lost 2-1 to previously winless ENCE on Tuesday, tied for second place at 3-2, keeping them alive in the competition.

GODSENT swept Team Spirit 2-0, leaving both teams tied for fourth in Group A at 2-3. ENCE finished last at 1-4. In the final round of Group B matches, Na'Vi blanked Fnatic 2-0, leaving both teams -- and forZe -- with 3-2 records. Na'Vi wound up in first place as they posted wins over both Fnatic and forZe, who defeated BIG 2-1 on Tuesday.

Complexity Gaming beat North 2-0 on Tuesday, leaving both teams with 2-3 records, the same as BIG. The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. But it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams. The playoffs, which were to have six teams competing in Denver, also were canceled, leaving the European and North American events to crown separate champions. The North American field will begin play March 26, but the European tournament started March 16.

In the European event, the top team from each group advances to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage. The winner of the second stage clinches a spot in the best-of-five grand final. The second- and third-place teams from the second stage will meet in a semifinal match. All matches except for the grand final are best-of-three.

The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool, and the North American winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool. Group C action in the first stage will start Thursday and run through April 3.

In Tuesday action, Astralis started with a 16-10 victory on Dust II, but Vitality leveled the match by claiming Overpass 19-17 in overtime. Astralis then captured the deciding map, Nuke, 16-8. ENCE posted wins on Train, 16-10, and Inferno, 16-8, sandwiching NiP's 16-4 victory on Overpass.

GODSENT dumped Spirit 16-9 on Inferno, then 16-13 on Nuke. In Group B, Na'Vi defeated Fnatic 16-10 on Overpass, 16-12 on Dust II.

After dropping Mirage 16-11 to BIG, forZe rallied to claim Inferno 16-11 and Nuke 16-9. Complexity downed North 16-10 on Mirage, 16-8 on Nuke.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European first-stage standings, through Tuesday: Group A

1. Astralis, 4-1 T2. Team Vitality, 3-2

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2 T4. GODSENT, 2-3

T4. Team Spirit, 2-3 6. ENCE, 1-4

Group B T1. Natus Vincere, 3-2

T1. Fnatic, 3-2 T1. forZe, 3-2

T4. Complexity Gaming, 2-3 T4. North, 2-3

T4. BIG, 2-3 Group C

T1. FaZe Clan T1. G2 Esports

T1. mousesports T1. OG

T1. TYLOO T1. Virtus.pro

--Field Level Media

