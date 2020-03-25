Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office confirmed
The 71-year-old, who is the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has mild symptoms and "remains in good health", his Clarence House office said
His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus, with the couple now self-isolating in Scotland, the Telegraph reported "The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing," the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince Charles
- Britain
- Elizabeth II
- National Health Service
- Camilla
- Scotland
ALSO READ
Britain says trade talks with EU will go ahead
Britain's Johnson faces lawmaker revolt over Huawei 5G decision
Coronavirus tops 'perfect storm' of climate challenges, says Prince Charles
Snowboarding-Ormerod becomes Britain's first World Cup champion
WRAPUP 2-Britain, Italy announce war chests to try to halt impact of coronavirus