Kabul gurdwara attack: World is fighting COVID-19, but it's business as usual for Pak's ISI

While every country of the world is fighting a battle for survival against the dreaded COVID-19, which has claimed thousands of lives, it is business as usual for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as it today mounted a vicious attack in Kabul which left at least 27 people dead.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While every country of the world is fighting a battle for survival against the dreaded COVID-19, which has claimed thousands of lives, it is business as usual for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as it today mounted a vicious attack in Kabul which left at least 27 people dead. Highly placed sources in Kabul have squarely placed the blame on the ISI which was unable to accept the return of President Ashraf Ghani.

Despite the ISI's multiple attempts, President Ghani was re-elected this month. Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara today in the Shor Bazar area of Kabul when worshippers, including children, had gathered for morning prayers.

Speaking to ANI from London, Premi Singh, an Afghan Sikh political activist said, "Whoever claimed responsibility for this barbaric attack, they are not human. By Sikh principle and code of principles, any atrocity against the civilians and any atrocity against the worship places is not justified at all in any way." He added, "I urge the international community to come together for solidarity at this difficult time when the world is facing a coronavirus crisis and the Afghan Sikhs have been suffering through this barbaric attack."

Premi Singh further said, "This is a very difficult time for us as all the flights have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. None of our community members can travel to Afghanistan nor we can see any form of help or assistance that we can give to them. All we can insist that the local government will provide them the best medical attention possible and at the same time, relief and security for the loved ones." In July 2018, the Islamic State carried out an attack on members of the Sikh community and killed 19 of them in Jalalabad when they were traveling in a vehicle to meet President Ghani.

Among those killed was the only Sikh candidate, Avtar Singh Khalsa, who had planned to contest the parliamentary elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

