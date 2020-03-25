Spain's El Corte Ingles to temporarily lay off 22,000 department store workers

Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles, one of Spain's biggest employers, said on Wednesday it would temporarily lay off 22,000 workers at its department stores across the country due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said a further 3,900 would be temporarily laid off at its Sfera fashion chain and Viajes El Corte Ingles travel agency.

El Corte Ingles said the staff would be laid off for 14 days and would be paid their full salary during that time. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by Andrei Khalip)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.