Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Airways rescue plan deadline extended to May 29

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:47 IST
South African Airways rescue plan deadline extended to May 29

Creditors of cash-strapped South African Airways (SAA) have authorised an extension of the deadline for the airline's business rescue plan until May 29, the airline's administrators said on Thursday. State-owned SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and is fighting for its survival.

The specialists appointed to try to save the airline requested the latest extension for the rescue plan because of the global coronavirus pandemic. "We confirm that a further extension for the publication of the plan from 31 March 2020 to 29 May 2020 has been approved by the requisite majority of the creditors," the specialists said in a letter seen by Reuters.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has received more than 20 billion rand ($1.1 billion) in bailouts in the past three years. It said last week that it would suspend intercontinental and African regional flights until the end of May because of the coronavirus.

It has also suspended domestic flights during a 21-day nationwide lockdown ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to try to contain the local spread of the virus. ($1 = 17.4748 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

'What is our sin'? ask Aghan gurdwara attack survivors; recall chilling brutality

They killed everyone, no one is left alive, Apar Singh succinctly sums up the horrific attack carried out by a lone terrorist, believed to belong to Pakistan-based Haqqani group, on a prominent Sikh gurdwara here that killed at least 25 wor...

U.S. envoy blames China for endangering world with coronavirus

The U.S. ambassador to London has said China had endangered the world by suppressing information about the coronavirus outbreak thus allowing it to spread far beyond the Communist republics borders.First it tried to suppress the news, Ambas...

M&M to make ventilators for just Rs 7,500

New Delhi, Mar 26 PTI&#160; Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday said it expects to come up with a sophisticated ventilator at just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh, as it seeks to assist in combating coronavirus pandemic. The com...

Govt classifies media work as essential service during COVID-19 lockdown

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, says the governments classification of media work as an essential service during the COVID-19 national state of disaster and lockdown is a measure to ensure South Africans and the international c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020