BRIEF-Many European airlines have cash for less than two months' shutdown - IATA
International Air Transport Association -
* EUROPEAN AIRLINE PASSENGER REVENUES EXPECTED TO FALL BY $76 BILLION IN 2020 - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN
* MANY AIRLINES HAVE CASH FOR LESS THAN TWO MONTHS' SHUTDOWN - IATA EUROPE - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN
