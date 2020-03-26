BRIEF-Many European airlines have cash for less than two months' shutdown - IATA

International Air Transport Association -

* EUROPEAN AIRLINE PASSENGER REVENUES EXPECTED TO FALL BY $76 BILLION IN 2020 - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN

* MANY AIRLINES HAVE CASH FOR LESS THAN TWO MONTHS' SHUTDOWN - IATA EUROPE - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.