BRIEF-Many European airlines have cash for less than two months' shutdown - IATA

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:13 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:13 IST
International Air Transport Association -

* EUROPEAN AIRLINE PASSENGER REVENUES EXPECTED TO FALL BY $76 BILLION IN 2020 - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN

* MANY AIRLINES HAVE CASH FOR LESS THAN TWO MONTHS' SHUTDOWN - IATA EUROPE - IATA EUROPE VP SCHVARTZMAN

