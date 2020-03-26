Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey holds first tender related to Istanbul canal project

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:10 IST
Turkey holds first tender related to Istanbul canal project
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey held its first tender on Thursday to prepare to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, a Transport Ministry spokesman said, signaling progress on the project despite widespread criticism over its cost and environmental impact. The tender was for the planning phase of reconstructing two historic bridges located in the area where the 45-km (28 miles) Kanal Istanbul, championed by President Tayyip Erdogan, is expected to run.

The canal will connect the Black Sea north of Istanbul with the Marmara Sea to the south and is estimated to cost 75 billion lire ($11.6 billion). The government says it will ease shipping traffic on the Boshphorus Strait and prevent accidents there. But the canal, like many other infrastructure mega-projects built under Erdogan's 17-year rule, has been criticized by opponents who say it will wreak environmental havoc and pollute freshwater resources.

Five companies bid on Thursday for the planning of the reconstruction of the historic Odabasi and Dursunkoy bridge, state-owned Anadolu news agency said. The valid bids ranged from 408,000 lira ($63,500) to 550,000 lira. The project, which was effectively on hold after a currency crisis in 2018 drove the economy into recession, came back on the agenda in December, leading to heated exchanges between Erdogan and Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the main opposition party.

Imamoglu said spending resources on the canal while Turkey combats the coronavirus outbreak was "mind-boggling", adding that 50,000 families had applied to the Istanbul municipality for support due to the economic impact of a pandemic. "Why don't we spend our resources for our people instead of spending our resources on Kanal Istanbul, which to us is a weird project?" he said.

($1 = 6.4441 liras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Community kitchens feeding hungry, needy in Kerala

To ensure no one starves, the Kerala governments Community Kitchens became operational from Thursday to deliver free food to migrant workers, elderly, and those in home quarantine during the 21- day lockdown declared for fighting the spread...

Soccer-Real's Bernabeu stadium to store coronavirus donations

Real Madrids Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be used as a makeshift storage facility as Spain faces an uphill battle against the coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday in conjunction with the countrys Superior Sports Council. Spain is s...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh

A public interest litigation PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking direction to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA to evacuate Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh amid the lockdown imposed due to the menace of co...

Venezuela's Maduro to face U.S. drug trafficking charges - source

The U.S. government is expected to bring criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other Venezuelan officials on Thursday, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking, a person familiar with the matter sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020