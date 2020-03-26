Left Menu
Development News Edition

Child injured in blast near Sikh crematorium in Afghan capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:00 IST
Child injured in blast near Sikh crematorium in Afghan capital

A bomb blast took place near a Sikh crematorium in the Afghan capital on Thursday, injuring a child and disrupting funeral services for 25 members of the minority community who had been killed by a heavily armed Islamic State suicide bomber a day earlier. A magnetic bomb went off close to the Sikh cremation in Kabul, Pajhwok Afghan News quoted a policeman as saying.

It said a child was injured in the blast, which also disrupted the funeral services for the victims of the Islamic State attack on a prominent gurdwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul. Thursday's attack was the second assault on the minority community in as many days.

Wednesday's attack was one of the deadliest targeting the Sikh community in the strife-torn country. Eighty people, including women and children, were rescued from the gurdwara. TOLOnews, quoting sources in the Afghan government blaming the dreaded Haqqani group for the attack. The Pakistan-based Haqqani group, designated by the US as a banned terror outfit, has conducted several deadly attacks inside Afghanistan.

Sikh lawmaker Nardendar Singh Khalsa told reporters that up to 150 people were praying inside the gurdwara when it came under attack. Khalsa, the only representative of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, said he received a call from a worshipper inside the gurdwara, informing him about the attack.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack on the gurdwara, saying the attack on the religious sites shows the extreme weakness of the enemy, religious sites should not be vulnerable to attacks and violence. War-torn Afghanistan is currently mired in a political stalemate with two politicians- Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah - both claiming victory in the presidential election.

Sikhs have been target of attacks by Islamist militants before in Afghanistan. In July 2018, ISIS terrorists bombed a gathering of Sikhs and Hindus in the eastern city of Jalalabad, killing 19 people and injuring 20.

Awtar Singh Khalsa, one of the country's best-known Sikh politicians then, was among those killed in the attack..

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more test corona positive in Punjab, count rises to 33

The number of coronavirus patients continued to surge in Punjab with two more persons testing positive for the infection, taking total cases to 33 in the state. Among fresh cases, a woman, a resident of Nawanshahr, contracted infection from...

MP coronavirus count rises to 21; 6 more test positive

Eds Updates COVID-19 cases BhopalShivpuri, Mar 26 PTIThe number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 21 with six more patients - five in Indore and one in Shivpur - testing coronavirus positive on Thursday, health officials said. Th...

COVID-19: Uddhav chooses outdoor meeting with officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met senior bureaucrats on the lawns of his official residence Varsha to review the measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to a statement issued by the Chi...

BRIEF-Ford Motor Says Some Workers Might Be Offered Chances To Take Voluntary Sabbaticals

Ford Motor Co FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2020, A PERCENTAGE OF EACH NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS BASE SALARY WILL BE DEFERRED FOR AT LEAST FIVE MONTHS FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCUMULATED DEFERRED SALARY AMOUNTS WILL BE PAID AFTER COMPANY H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020