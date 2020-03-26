U.S. announces reward up to $15 mln for Venezuela's Maduro
The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of various Venezuelan nationals, including President Nicolas Maduro who Washington aims to push out of power.
"The Department is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information related to Nicolas Maduro Moros," the State Department said in a statement. The move came as the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Maduro and others on narco-terrorism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicolas Maduro
- Washington
- Venezuelan
- State Department
- US Justice Department
ALSO READ
Washington considers actions to bolster U.S. economy as coronavirus cases mount
Washington considers actions to bolster U.S. economy as coronavirus cases mount
Washington declares state of emergency amid coronavirus concern
Washington state bans gatherings, may close schools to fight COVID-19
Sanders to stay in White House race despite Biden victories - Washington Post