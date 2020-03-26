Left Menu
Surging Gen.G topple DAMWON Gaming in LCK

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:46 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:46 IST
Surging Gen.G topple DAMWON Gaming in LCK

Gen.G strengthened their grip on first place in the League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season with a 2-0 victory over DAMWON Gaming on Thursday. T1 remained in hot pursuit of first place with a 2-0 win over APK Prince on Thursday. SANDBOX Gaming recorded a 2-0 victory over fourth-place Afreeca Freecs in other action.

Week 6 continues Friday with three matches: --Hanwha Life Esports vs. KT Rolster

--SANDBOX Gaming vs. Griffin --DragonX vs. T1

The League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season stopped play after the March 4 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 25 in an online-only format. The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions. League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 10-1, 81 percent 2. T1, 8-2, 72 percent

3. DragonX, 7-3, 65 percent 4. Afreeca Freecs, 6-4, 54 percent

5. KT Rolster, 5-5, 46 percent 6. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-6, 40 percent

7. DAMWON Gaming, 4-7, 41 percent 8. SANDBOX Gaming, 3-7, 42 percent

9. APK Prince, 2-8, 27 percent 10. Griffin, 2-8, 28 percent

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

