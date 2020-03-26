Left Menu
Development News Edition

No discussion took place about origin of COVID-19 during G-20 leaders' virtual summit

There were no discussions on the orgin of COVID-19 during the G20 leaders' virtual summit which was chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:49 IST
No discussion took place about origin of COVID-19 during G-20 leaders' virtual summit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

There were no discussions on the orgin of COVID-19 during the G20 leaders' virtual summit which was chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday. But the leaders of G20 nations held discussions on how to deal with the current crisis.

"The spirit was collaborative and discussions were held on how to deal with the current crisis. There were no efforts to ascribe blame to anyone for the outbreak of the virus," informed sources told ANI. The deadly virus, an issue, that had led to an international debate after US President Donald Trump described Covid-19 pandemic as the 'Chinese Virus'.

US and Chinese officials have sparred with each other over the origin of the coronavirus which has claimed more than 20,000 lives worldwide. Earlier this month, during a telephonic conversation with Yang Jiechi, Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo "stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat."

"Secretary Pompeo conveyed strong U.S. objections to PRC efforts to shift blame for COVID-19 to the United States. The Secretary stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat," a US State Department spokespersons had said in a statement dated March 16. The US President has more than once called it - Chinese virus - much to the ire of China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Unable to work, Argentines at the fringes turn to army for food

In a suburb of Quilmes, south of Buenos Aires, dozens wait in line at an army field kitchen to get rations of food, their pockets emptier than normal due to a nationwide shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.In a...

COVID 19 - India to flatten the curve, no evidence of community transmission

There has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India as yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilizing considering the rate at which it is increasing, the health ministry said on Thursday. At the same,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street leads stocks up on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit

A Wall Street rally powered global gains in stocks on Thursday despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a 2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate ...

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing. Finance minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020