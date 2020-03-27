Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, CPEC project should be halted: European think tank

Experts believe that amid a health crisis triggered by the rapidly spreading coronavirus, it is more important to focus on containing the infection rather than continuing with the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through the illegally administered territory of Gilgit Baltistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:06 IST
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, CPEC project should be halted: European think tank
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Experts believe that amid a health crisis triggered by the rapidly spreading coronavirus, it is more important to focus on containing the infection rather than continuing with the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through the illegally administered territory of Gilgit Baltistan. Junaid Qureshi, the Director of European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) told ANI, "While the world battles to contain the spread of the pandemic infection, it would have been in everyone's interest to put a halt to such activities, not only because the construction of the project is done in an illegally-occupied territory, but a large number of Chinese workers and companies have been stationed there since years, ostensibly for 'construction' purposes."

In Gilgit Baltistan, a part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, the total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 88. One person has so far died of the disease in the region. Qureshi believes that as China's inflation is rising, its growth has slowed down to the lowest rates in the past few decades, especially due to its trade-war with the United States earlier this year. At present, the country is further dealing with the adverse economic losses due to the pandemic disease.

"As such, I believe that the statement of the Pakistani Foreign Minister (Shah Mahmood Qureshi to continue the economic projects) stems more from worry rather than confidence," the expert added. Qureshi, who hails from Srinagar, said, "While the minister (Shah Mahmood Qureshi), since August 5, last year, has been wailing from every rooftop that he as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan as self-styled protectors of the rights of the people living in Jammu and Kashmir, but both seem to be least bothered regarding the situation of the Kashmiris living under Pakistan's occupation itself."

"On the contrary, both seem to be willing to sacrifice the people living in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan at the altar of their country's so-called all-weather friendship with China," the expert noted. Many experts believe that countries which are a part of China's One Belt One Road initiative are paying a hefty price for their participation in the flagship programme as they have been severely affected from the deadly virus despite the geographic distance from the epicenter of the outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Analysts welcome RBI stimulus measures

Analysts were unanimous in welcoming RBIs rate cuts, forbearance on loans and liquidity easing measures, saying the economy requires stimuli in the present circumstances. Some of them also said that the Reserve Bank of India RBI may have to...

On NYC's front lines, health workers worry they will be next

A nurse died from coronavirus after working nonstop for weeks at a hospital where staffers frustrated with dwindling supplies posed in gowns made of trash bags. An emergency room doctor fears he had the virus long before getting too sick to...

Fishing activity down in Karnataka coast

With the ban on deep sea fishing across the coast of Karnataka in force, fishing activity at the old port here has come to a halt. The port wears a deserted look and all mechanised boats are anchored here.The Fisheries department decided to...

RBI steps to help mitigate impact of coronavirus lockdown on biz: Industry

A slew of measures announced by the RBI on Friday would help mitigate the impact of coronavirus-related lockdown on businesses, the industry said. The industry said that the steps would help push lending rates down, encourage banks to infus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020