International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN
The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said Friday
It was revising lower a previous forecast of a 1.0-3.0 percent drop
This would lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion (272-408 billion euros) in international tourism receipts, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.
