British PM Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus." PTI PMSPMS

