Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surviving quarantine: five tips from a Russian cosmonaut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:28 IST
Surviving quarantine: five tips from a Russian cosmonaut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With more than third of the global population confined to their homes to slow the coronavirus pandemic, many are worried how long they will be cooped up. But being quarantined can be "a good thing" and something "to enjoy," says veteran Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.

The 61-year-old, who has made five flights to space spending a combined 671 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), says the main thing is to stay positive. Here are his five tips for surviving quarantine: On the ISS, cosmonauts work "in an alien environment, surrounded by metal and plastic," Yurchikhin told AFP.

"There are no trees and no plants -- except for the ones used for experiments, but we treat it as if it were our home. "But you guys, you're really home! "Remember that in space, it's really impossible to get out" or take some air. At home, you can always open the windows or step out onto the balcony, the cosmonaut says.

"Remember you have relatives and friends you haven't called for centuries because you were too busy." Why not get in the habit of calling them every day, when you're in confinement, Yurchikhin said. "This is the perfect time to catch up with your friends." Yurchikhin urges those in quarantine to use this time to "establish a completely different style of communication within the family" and to pay more attention to children.

Now is a good moment to check off items on the to-do list: finally hang a painting on the wall, sort through archives or read a book. "Take care of this today, because when the quarantine is over, you won't get round to it again!" he urged.

And "Don't forget your health!" he says. You can let spending all day in an enclosed space impact your fitness, says Yurchikhin. "That's why you should do sport." You do not need a gym membership to work out "at least twice a day for 30 minutes." With many yoga or aerobics courses available online, "you can do it at home," he says.

"If you only see the bad side of quarantine, it will feel like prison," Yurchikhin said. "So approach this situation with humour.

"Humour should prolong life and shorten quarantine.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak: AI plans nine flights to Frankfurt to ferry expats from Mumbai

Air India plans to operate nine relief flights to Frankfurt next week to ferry hundreds of expats stranded in the financial capital due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Friday. The source told PTI that the fli...

Pak PM announces special volunteer force to fight coronavirus as cases rise to 1,298

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to create a special volunteer force to help fight the coronavirus outbreak which has infected 1,298 people as Pakistan opened its borders with all-weather ally China for a day to accept much nee...

EU divisions laid bare as bloc feuds over coronavirus rescue

European Union divisions were laid bare on Friday as the blocs leaders haggled over how far to go to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, with the ailing south left fuming at the resistance of the richer north to extend ...

PM Johnson's central role to UK virus response entitled him to test - health official

People with a central role in co-ordinating the response to coronavirus will be prioritised for testing along with those with severe symptoms, a health official said on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive. Johnson and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020