Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crowds flock for Friday prayers despite Sindh lockdown

The Sindh government's move to ban congregational prayer could not be implemented fully on Friday as people flocked to various mosques in Karachi and other districts to attend the prayers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:37 IST
Crowds flock for Friday prayers despite Sindh lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Sindh government's move to ban congregational prayer could not be implemented fully on Friday as people flocked to various mosques in Karachi and other districts to attend the prayers. According to The Express Tribune, the station house officer (SHO) of Kharadar was appealing to the people in New Memon Masjid to return home as the mosque was closed.

"The government has made the decision for your safety. When Holy Kaaba is closed and the Saudi government is planning to cancel Hajj, why are you insisting to come inside and offer prayers. The mosque committee has also agreed to close its doors to the public So, please go and pray at your home. This is my request," said the police official. The crowd outside the mosque got emotional and started chanting slogans, compelling the police to re-open the mosque.

The same situation was witnessed in Defence View Phase-2, where the police, using loudspeakers, were requesting the people to go back to their homes, but all in vain. The same situation prevailed in Hyderabad where people gathered to offer prayers despite mosques being closed.

Pakistan has reported 1,291 cases, of which 440 are in Sindh, 419 in Punjab, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132 in Balochistan, 93 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)/Gilgit-Baltistan and 27 in Islamabad. Twenty-one patients have recovered and the total nationwide death toll stands at nine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium extends lockdown period until April 18 - RTBF

Belgium has extended its lockdown over the coronavirus crisis by two weeks until April 18, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said on Friday.Belgiums government and key economic and medical experts were meeting on Friday to determine the countrys nex...

IMF's Georgieva urges countries to "go big" with coronavirus rescue spending

Countries around the world must respond with a very massive deployment of resources to contain unprecedented damage from the coronavirus pandemic and lay groundwork for a strong recovery, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reu...

UK's plan B if 'Team Johnson' is incapacitated? Answer is unclear

What would happen if British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons case of coronavirus - so far he has mild symptoms - were to become more serious or even incapacitate him and his team Under Britains uncodified constitution, the answer is unclear.J...

Coronavirus outbreak: AI plans nine flights to Frankfurt to ferry expats from Mumbai

Air India plans to operate nine relief flights to Frankfurt next week to ferry hundreds of expats stranded in the financial capital due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Friday. The source told PTI that the fli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020