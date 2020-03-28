Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Eat it: Hanoi chef spreads joy with 'Coronaburger'

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Eat it: Hanoi chef spreads joy with 'Coronaburger'

You've got to eat it, to beat it: That's the philosophy of one Hanoi chef who is attempting to boost morale in the Vietnamese capital by selling green, coronavirus-themed burgers. Laughing in the face of the global pandemic, Chef Hoang Tung and his team now spend their days moulding dozens of green-tea stained burger buns complete with little "crowns" made of dough to resemble microscopic images of the virus.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Latest News

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, total cases 28

Eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to 28, officials said. Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said. Seven mor...

Delhi BJP issues helpline number to assist people affected due to lockdown

With an appeal to positively face the problems caused by the lock-down to save the country and Delhiites from coronavirus infection, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday issued a helpline number--8010066066 for necessary assistance ...

Several medical schools in US considering early graduation for senior students to combat COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to surge, medical schools across the US are considering early graduation for senior medical students in a bid to meet the increasing demand for healthcare providers. The number of ...

Rs 1 lakh crore grant to states will help in fight against COVID-19: CM Gehlot suggests PM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to take measures like granting of Rs 1 lakh crore to states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and problems during the lockdown to stop the diseases spre...
