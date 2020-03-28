Taliban says will not negotiate with team announced by Afghan government
The Taliban will refuse to negotiate with the team announced by the Afghan government, the militant group's spokesman said on Saturday, in a potential setback to the next steps of the U.S.-brokered peace process.
Spokesman Zabuhullah Mujahid said the group would not negotiate with the team as it was not selected in a way that included "all Afghan factions"
The Afghan government announced a team late on Thursday, which was later praised as "inclusive" by U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
