First-place Gen.G continue strong play in LCK

Gen.G strengthened their hold on first place in the League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Afreeca Freecs. On the season, Gen.G has won 23 of 28 games on its way to an 11-1 series record. Their only loss was to second-place T1.

In other action Saturday, third-place DragonX posted a 2-0 win over last-place Griffin. DAMWON Gaming moved into sixth place after recording a 2-0 victory over ninth-place APK Prince. Week 6 concludes Sunday with three matches:

--T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports --APK Prince vs. SANDBOX Gaming

--KT Rolster vs. Afreeca Freecs The League of Legends League Champions Korea 2020 spring season stopped play after the March 4 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 25 in an online-only format.

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three. The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Gen.G, 11-1, 82 percent

2. T1, 9-2, 74 percent 3. DragonX, 8-4, 63 percent

4. Afreeca Freecs, 6-5, 50 percent 5. KT Rolster, 6-5, 50 percent

6. DAMWON Gaming, 5-7, 45 percent 7. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-7, 44 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-7, 37 percent 9. APK Prince, 2-9, 25 percent

10. Griffin, 2-10, 27 percent --Field Level Media

