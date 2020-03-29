Left Menu
Usage of masks "flattened" growth of coronavirus cases in Czech Republic

The growth of coronavirus cases has "flattened" in the Czech Republic ever since the country's government has made masks compulsory, claimed data scientist Jeremy Howard.

29-03-2020
The growth of coronavirus cases has "flattened" in the Czech Republic ever since the country's government has made masks compulsory, claimed data scientist Jeremy Howard. In the Czech Republic, the growth of news is low whereas in other parts of Europe the pandemic is largely out of control. This occurred after the government announced it was compulsory to wear something covering a part of your mouth and nose when leaving your residences - such as a home-made mask or a scarf on March 18.

Howard claimed that "one of the key reasons for the decrease in the growth of the cases is a massive country-wide community initiative to create and wear home-made masks,". In just 10 days, the country went from no mask usage to nearly 100 per cent usage, with nearly all the masks made at home with easily accessible materials, like old t-shirts. The Czech Republic had 2,422 confirmed coronavirus infection cases till Friday, according to the data from the Health Ministry's website. As many as nine people have died from the infection that originated in China.

The coronavirus has been wreaking havoc in European countries like Italy, France, and Spain. Italy has been worst hit the virus which has claimed the lives of 27000 people so far. Howard claimed that in South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan as theses countries are using masks to prevent the spread of the disease.

"In South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan there is no lock-down. Yet COVID-19 is being controlled in these countries. How has this happened? One of the key reasons is that mask-wearing in public is ubiquitous and socially expected," Howard said. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

