US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000: Johns Hopkins

US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000: Johns HopkinsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 04:46 IST
Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country's hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported
Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally.