Qatar offers guarantees to local banks worth 3 bln Riyals

Qatar offers guarantees to local banks worth 3 bln RiyalsReuters | Doha | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:49 IST
Qatar will allocate guarantees to local banks worth three billion Qatari riyals to support the economy in light of spread of coronavirus, state news agency QNA said.
The Gulf state has reported 634 cases of the disease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar