Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya frees over 450 inmates due to virus fears

PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 30-03-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 00:06 IST
Libya frees over 450 inmates due to virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Libya's justice ministry announced Sunday over 450 prisoners were being freed in a bid to protect against the spread of coronavirus in the wake of the war-torn country's first declared infections. Judicial officials decided to "free 466 detainees from correctional facilities" in Tripoli, according to a statement by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord's justice ministry.

The detainees were in pretrial detention or had qualified for conditional release, the statement added. Authorities announced five new coronavirus cases in the western city of Misrata on Sunday, bringing the tally of infections confirmed in Libya to eight. The country's first case had been confirmed on Tuesday.

Other measures "aimed at reducing the overpopulation of prisons" will follow, including amnesty for elderly or ill prisoners and those who have served over half their sentences, according to the ministry statement. Human Rights Watch applauded the justice ministry's move as a "positive first step", but said, "authorities should do more to mitigate the risks of a major COVID-19 outbreak".

Libyan authorities "need to be prepared to limit the spread of the virus in overcrowded detention facilities and shelters for displaced people," HRW said in a statement. Libya has been plagued by conflict since the 2011 overthrow of former dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Since April 2019, forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar have been fighting to seize the capital in an offensive that has killed hundreds and displaced 150,000 people. "If the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in Libya, the country's health care system won't be able to cope with large numbers of patients," said HRW Libya researcher Hanan Salah.

Both the UN-recognised GNA and a rival eastern-based government under the control of Haftar have taken preventative measures against the spread of the virus, including closing schools, some businesses, markets, and even private clinics. The GNA announced an extended curfew on Sunday from 2pm local time (1200 GMT) until 7am, starting from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Gundogan says Liverpool deserve title if season cancelled

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would only be fair for rivals Liverpool to be awarded the English Premier League trophy if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gundogan told German broadcaster ZD...

Contractual nurses in Jhansi resume work after getting pending wages

Contractual nurses in Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district who had protested against non-payment of salary resumed duties on Sunday after their wages were givenJhansi Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Harish Chandra Arya said around 25...

Noida admin orders 28-day paid leave for those quarantined, pay for daily wagers during lockdown

Any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and quarantined either at hospital or at home will be given a 28-day paid leave by their employer across Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered. I...

Ex-NBA G Mayo to play in China

Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo will play in China when play resumes in that country following a stoppage for the coronavirus. The Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association announced Sunday that Mayo is in Shenyang, the team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020