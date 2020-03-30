Three Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore

Three Indian nationals were among the 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the new cases, 24 are imported and have a travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, the ministry said in a press release.

The fresh cases take the total number of people infected with the deadly disease in the city-state to 844, it said. The three Indians include a 35-year-old female with a long-term pass, a 34-year-old male holding Singapore work pass and both of them have a travel history to India.

A 34-year-old Indian holding Singapore work pass was infected locally. Another 43-year old male Singapore permanent resident, nationality not listed, is an imported case with travel history to India.

Also, among the latest cases is a 42-year-old Singapore permanent resident who is a nurse at Sengkang General Hospital and has no travel history to the affected countries. She reported the onset of symptoms on Mar 24, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on March 27 afternoon. She is currently in an isolation room at the hospital, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Contact tracing is underway for a total of 71 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions, the ministry said. Of the 423 confirmed COVID-19 cases who are in hospitals, 19 are in critical condition. The others are stable or improving, it said.

Fourteen patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said in its Sunday update. In total, 212 people in Singapore have fully recovered from the deadly disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

