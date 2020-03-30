Left Menu
3 Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 30-03-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 09:39 IST
Three Indians were among the 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the health ministry. Of the new cases, 24 are imported ones and have a travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other parts of Asia, the ministry said in a statement.

The fresh cases take the total number of people infected with the deadly coronavirus in the city-state to 844, it said. The three Indians include a 35-year-old woman with a long-term pass, a 34-year-old man holding the Singapore work pass. Both of them have a travel history in India.

A 34-year-old Indian holding Singapore work pass was infected locally. Another 43-year old man, a Singapore permanent resident whose nationality was not listed, is an imported case with a travel history to India.

Also, among the latest cases is a 42-year-old Singapore permanent resident who is a nurse at Sengkang General Hospital and has no travel history to the affected countries. She reported the onset of symptoms on March 24, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on March 27 afternoon. She is currently in an isolation room at the hospital, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Contact tracing is underway for a total of 71 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions, the ministry said. Of the 423 confirmed COVID-19 cases who are in hospitals, 19 are in critical condition. The others are stable or improving, it said.

Fourteen patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said in its Sunday update. In total, 212 people in Singapore have fully recovered from the deadly disease.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, more than 32,000 people have died of coronavirus and 684,652 have been infected globally.

