Microsoft says Skype users surge amid coronavirus outbreak

Microsoft Corp said on Monday its video calling platform Skype saw a 70% jump in usage in March from a month earlier, as more people shift to working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is being used by 40 million people, the company said in a blog post, adding that Skype-to-Skype calling minutes jumped 220% from a month earlier.

