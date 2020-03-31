Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PTI | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:47 IST
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 38,466 on Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources. More than 791,000 declared cases have been registered in 185 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 163,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 11,591 fatalities, with 101,739 infections and 14,620 people recovered. Spain has recorded 8,189 fatalities, including 849 in the past 24 hours, and 94,417 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,305 deaths and 81,518 cases, with 76,052 recoveries. It has recorded 48 new infections and one new death since Monday. France has reported 3,024 deaths and 44,550 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 164,610 diagnosed cases, 3,170 deaths and 5,764 recoveries. Since 1900 GMT on Monday, Tanzania and Ivory Coast have announced their first deaths, while South Sudan reported its first case.

Europe has listed 429,362 cases and 27,740 deaths to date, Asia 108,143 cases and 3,878 deaths, the US and Canada together have 171,896 cases with 3,240 deaths, the Middle East 54,642 cases and 2,999 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 16,399 cases with 417 deaths, Africa 5,343 cases with 170 deaths and Oceania 5,224 cases with 22 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

IMF extends bilateral borrowing arrangements through 2023

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its board approved a new, three-year framework for bilateral borrowing agreements, ensuring that its full 1 trillion lending capacity will be maintained as member countries battle pressures fr...

"Lonely farewell" to 2 COVID-19 victims in Telangana as kin are in quarantine

It turned to be a double tragedy for the families of two COVID-19 fatal victims in Telangana as the near and dear could not attend the last rites with many of them under quarantine and some stranded abroad. In the case of 74-year old man wh...

Eurogroup chief warns of euro breakup amid EU feuding

Eurogroup president Mario Centeno warned the euro single currency could break apart if feuding governments dont bury the hatchet and agree on a rescue plan to help Italy and Spain. The carefully worded warning came as the 19 members of the ...

West Bengal govt identifying Nizamuddin event attendees in

The West Bengal government has started identifying those who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin earlier this month, after six persons from Telangana who took part in the event died of COVID-19, a senior official said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020