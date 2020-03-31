Pompeo says Afghan negotiating team looks 'pretty inclusive'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday praised an Afghan government negotiating team identified to hold talks with the Taliban as appearing to be fairly broad and inclusive.

"We have seen a team identified. It looks like it's pretty inclusive, pretty broad," Pompeo told a news conference, adding that he was "happy about that."

