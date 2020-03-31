Left Menu
Pompeo says Afghan negotiating team looks 'pretty inclusive'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:49 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday praised an Afghan government negotiating team identified to hold talks with the Taliban as appearing to be fairly broad and inclusive.

"We have seen a team identified. It looks like it's pretty inclusive, pretty broad," Pompeo told a news conference, adding that he was "happy about that."

