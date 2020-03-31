UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of deaths posted in the previous 24 hours

"As of 5pm (1600 GMT) on 30 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died," the health ministry said on its Twitter page, up from 1,408 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.