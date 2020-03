754,948 coronavirus cases globally, death toll at 36,571: WHO

Geneva, [Switzerland], Apr 01 (Sputnik/ANI): There are 754,948 people worldwide who have been infected with the coronavirus, announced the World Health Organization adding that 36,571 have died from it so far. The virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since it emerged in China in late December, according to the latest figures published on the WHO website.

Europe is the world's worst-hit area, with more than half of all cases. Africa has the smallest share of confirmed infections -- 0.5 per cent of the total. The global health authority has assessed the risk from the outbreak as "very high," after admitting that it could overwhelm the health systems of some countries. (Sputnik/ANI)

