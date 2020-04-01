Woman, 2 daughters killed in roof collapse in northwest Pakistan

A woman and her two daughters died on Wednesday when the roof of their house collapsed due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan, police said. The incident happened at Jalano village in Swabi district.

Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from the debris with the help of residents. In an unrelated incident, two persons were killed and five others injured when two groups clashed over a disputed land in Bodin Khel area of Bannu district. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, police said.

