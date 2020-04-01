Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career. Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for U.S. charities

A weekend benefit broadcast featuring recording stars performing live music online from home raised nearly $8 million for two charities serving first responders and Americans facing economic hardship amid the coronavirus crisis, sponsors said on Monday. The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw - all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms. U.S. Supreme Court orders reconsideration of racial bias claim against Charter Communications

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered a lower court to reconsider its decision to let comedian-turned-media executive Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing cable television operator Charter Communications Inc of discriminating against black-owned channels move forward. The justices sent the case back to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take a second look at it after the Supreme Court ruled on March 23 in a similar lawsuit by Allen against Comcast Corp that the appeals court assessed the claims of racial bias using the wrong test. Rotterdam concert hall to admit coronavirus patients instead of Eurovision fans

The Ahoy concert hall in Rotterdam should have hosted the glitter and glamour of the Eurovision song contest in May, but instead is now being turned into an emergency hospital to help the Netherlands battle its coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, work began on installing the first 88 of a possible 680 hospital beds in the halls of Ahoy, normally used for big concerts, trade fairs and international sports events. From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser

Billie Eilish sang on her sofa, Elton John played a keyboard belonging to his children, and the Backstreet Boys sang in harmony from five locations as dozens of musicians put on a fundraiser for the warriors against a coronavirus. Those who performed from their homes for the "IHeart Living Room Concert for America" also included Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes and Sam Smith. Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to die of the virus. His death, late on Sunday, set off widespread grief among fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.