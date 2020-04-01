Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus boosted cocaine traffic in March says Belgium

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:13 IST
Coronavirus boosted cocaine traffic in March says Belgium

South American drug kingpins attempted to flood Europe with cocaine last month in hopes of getting ahead of the coronavirus shutdown that has closed one of the trade's biggest markets, a top Belgian official said on Wednesday. The theory is from Belgium's top customs official, Kristian Vanderwaeren, after a series of extraordinary seizures in a country considered Europe's main import hub of cocaine through the sprawling port of Antwerp.

"In recent days there has been a substantial increase in seizures," Vanderwaeren, Belgium's customs administrator general, told AFP. Whether by air or ocean, cocaine moved in massive quantities between South America and Belgium, as narco-dealers seized a window of opportunity before the slowdown in travel and trade in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The mafia in South America organised itself and placed as much product as possible in containers, knowing that shipping traffic to Europe will decrease in the coming months," said Vanderwaeren. At the port of Antwerp, a total of more than 1.6 tonnes of cocaine was intercepted in just three seizures.

"Three times the jackpot," said Vanderwaeren as seizures of 300 and 700 kg of cocaine are rare so many months from the summer and New Year peaks of consumption in Europe. In another surprise, a stash of nearly 350 kg of the white powder was seized on March 16 at Brussels national airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

"Normally, we spot 1 kilo, 1.5 kilos, 2 kilos... Never have we ever had such a quantity" in luggage, said the head of customs. The local prosecutors office said the drugs were hidden in "eight pieces of luggage" placed in the hold, and were not claimed on arrival so there was no arrest made.

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus has severely disrupted air transport since mid-March, particularly in Brussels and Charleroi, Belgium's two main airports. The port of Antwerp is Europe's second busiest shipping hub after Rotterdam, which is just a few kilometres away in the Netherlands.

The docks are less busy because transport companies are partly teleworking, said Vanderwaeren. Customs checks have dropped off too, "following instructions from the government," he added.

In 2019, cocaine seizures in the port of Antwerp had reached a new record of almost 62 tonnes. Nearly 60 per cent of this amount came from three countries: Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Nurse tests positive for coronavirus at pvt hospital in Mumbai

New admissions were stopped and Outpatient Department OPD was closed at the private-run Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after at least one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. A nurse working at the hospital alleged in a vid...

COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths near 50,000 - WHO

The head of the World Health Organization WHO voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.In the past 5 w...

PIB sets up COVID-19 Fact Check Unit

The Press Information Bureau PIB has set up a COVID-19 Fact Check Unit which will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time. It will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm every day for information regarding the governmen...

Trump, oil CEOs to discuss aid, possible tariffs on Saudi oil -WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with oil executives on Friday to discuss potential aid to the industry, including possible tariffs on oil imports from Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020