China, Hong Kong stocks mixed as Trump's virus warning stokes anxiety

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-04-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:28 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks were mixed without much direction on Thursday, as markets were on edge over the widening fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and a dire U.S. warning about its impact on the world's largest economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.33% at 2,743.64.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.28%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.03%, the consumer staples sector gained 0.65%, the real estate index rose 0.04% and the healthcare sub-index fell 0.12%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.19% to 9,422.42, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.09% at 23,065.02.

** China's economy still faces relatively big pressure in the short term, as the virus situation around the world remains unclear and could constrain global and China's economy, Dongguan Securities wrote in a report.

** The A-share market would remain range-bound in April, the brokerage added. ** U.S President Donald Trump, who had initially played down the outbreak, told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he is considering a plan to halt flights to coronavirus hot zones in the United States.

** White House medical advisers now forecast that even if Americans follow unprecedented stay-at-home orders, some 100,000 to 240,000 people could die from the respiratory disease.

** China's ports and shipping firms are bracing for a second wave of supply chain disruptions that may be deeper and more prolonged than during the country's coronavirus lockdown as the global spread of the virus chokes off international demand.

** China, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged in December, reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday and for the first time disclosed the number of asymptomatic cases, which could complicate how trends in the outbreak are read.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.28% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.29%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.1021 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 7.099.

** As of 04:07 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.92% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

