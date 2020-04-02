Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal scraps medical supply deal of Chinese company; finds product of substandard quality

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:08 IST
Nepal scraps medical supply deal of Chinese company; finds product of substandard quality

The Nepal government has scrapped a major deal for coronavirus testing kits and protective gears signed with a private Chinese company after finding them be of sub-standard quality, according to a senior official. Omni Business Corporate International had committed to supply 19 items, including protective gears and testing kits to the Nepal Government amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 48,000 people and infected more than 930,000 worldwide.

“We have scrapped the deal we signed with Omni Business Corporate International, which had committed to supply 19 items including protective gear and testing kits,” Mahendra Prasad Shrestha, Director-General of the Department of Health Services, said. He said the Chinese company has so far supplied Nepal up to 10 per cent of the total items.

"We will call another tender tomorrow and purchase the necessary equipment through a fast track process.” The cancellation comes amidst widespread criticism and suspicion of apparent irregularities in a deal signed with a private company for the purchase and supply of various medical equipment to contain the coronavirus infection and the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The first consignment was brought from Guangzhu province of China on Sunday on a Nepal Airlines plane.

The Department of Health Services on March 26 awarded the tender to Omni Business Corporate International for medical equipment necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, more than 930,000 people have been infected and 46,800 people have died due to coronavirus that originated from China in November-December.

Nepal has so far reported five coronavirus confirmed cases. The health authorities have so far tested 993 samples in the government hospital. Over 80 people have been kept in isolation in different hospitals across the country, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Chattabal locality in Srinagar declared as 'red zone'

The authorities on Thursday declared Chattabal locality in Srinagar City as a red zone in view of a cluster of four positive cases of COVID-19 in the area, officials said.&#160; Chattabal has been declared Containment Red Zone in view of c...

COVID-19: Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years' salary to PM CARES Fund

Donations continued to pour in from the sporting fraternity with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday deciding to contribute his two years salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sw...

Lockdown will bring down Coronavirus mortality in India by at least 50%: Devi Shetty

Eminent cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty on Thursday favoured lifting of the country-wide lockdown after the 21-days spell and limiting its enforcement only in areas reporting high incidences of COVID-19 cases. The Chairman and Executive ...

More than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe: AFP tally

More than 500,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Europe, over half the global total, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 1000 GMT ThursdayThe continent has recorded 508,271 cases and 34,571 COVID-19 deaths, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020