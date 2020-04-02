Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 million

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:13 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 million
U.S. stocks index futures gave up early gains on Thursday after the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits topped a whopping 6 million as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 129 points, or 0.62%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.56%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

