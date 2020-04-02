US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 million

U.S. stocks index futures gave up early gains on Thursday after the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits topped a whopping 6 million as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 129 points, or 0.62%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.56%.

