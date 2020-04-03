Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Japan extends travel ban to over 70 countries ; includes US, UK and China

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Japan has decided to ban people having recent travel history to any of the over 70 countries including US, UK and China.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:43 IST
Coronavirus: Japan extends travel ban to over 70 countries ; includes US, UK and China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Japan has decided to ban people having recent travel history to any of the over 70 countries including US, UK and China. The ban is applicable over those who have visited the listed nations or regions in the last 14 days.

The new rules kick in for arrivals as of Friday, even for those whose flight departs before April 3, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in its major cities, CNN reported. However, no end date to the travel restriction was announced.

This comes after the Olympics was postponed last week, by a year, for the first time in the history of the mega global event. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had also agreed to reschedule of the Tokyo Olympics in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, Japan has so far seen 2,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 63 deaths. 2,082 case is still active, while 472 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The global tally of the total number of people infected by coronavirus as of Friday crossed 1,000,000 and the death toll from the disease exceeded 50,000, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

TN notifies 21 govt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

The Tamil Nadu government has notified as many as 21 State-run hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, one of the oldest institutions in the country as designated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. A...

EU's von der Leyen: talks underway over possible border closure extension

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that talks were underway among European Union member states over whether or not to extend border closures beyond Easter in order to tackle the coronavirus crisis.We are in co...

Google to publish user location data to help govts tackle virus

Google will publish location data from its users around the world from Friday to allow governments to gauge the effectiveness of social distancing measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech giant said. The reports on us...

LPGA boss Whan says three scenarios in works for return

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan says he is working on three scenarios for a possible return to competition, knowing any firm timetable depends on global success in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Whan, in comments to the No Laying Up podcast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020