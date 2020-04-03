Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:57 IST
Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday.

Withers produced nine albums, most of them written and recorded in the 1970s, starting with "Just As I Am," which included "Ain't No Sunshine," which won him the first of three Grammy Awards, according to his official website. His musical career ebbed in the 1980s as he left "the hype and the hoopla" of the spotlight for more private life, it said.

"A solitary man with a heart-driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," Rolling Stone magazine quoted the family as saying a statement. "As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world." Withers was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, among his several honors, and made a rare public appearance to accept the tribute.

His death drew a flood of tributes, including one from Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who said he often played Withers' "Lovely Day" at events during his now-ended presidential campaign. "In this time of death and pain, I hold onto him," Booker said in a statement. "He gave us lifetimes of light and that flame will never be extinguished."

Booker's former campaign rival, Senator Kamala Harris of California, called Withers a legend whose song "Grandma's Hands" reminded her of her own grandmother and other mother figures. "Let's all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other," Harris said in a statement.

William Harrison Withers Jr. was born on July 4, 1938, in Slab Fork, West Virginia, a coal country town of 200, the son of a miner who died when Withers was 13. He joined the Navy at 17 as his "ticket out," according to his website. After his military service, he moved to Los Angeles where he worked in an aircraft parts factory, taught himself to play the guitar and made a demo tape that launched his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Eleven more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; total cases rise to 20: Officials.

Eleven more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha total cases rise to 20 Officials....

Coronavirus survivor: 'In my blood, there may be answers'

Tiffany Pinckney remembers the fear when COVID-19 stole her breath. So when she recovered, the New York City mother became one of the countrys first survivors to donate her blood to help treat other seriously ill patients. It is definitely ...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon to delay Prime Day sales event due to coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc is postponing its major summer shopping event Prime Day until at least August and expects a potential 100-million hit from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount, according to internal meeting notes seen by Reut...

Rajasthan CM forms panels to give suggestions on withdrawal of lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday formed two task forces to give suggestions to the government on the withdrawal of the lockdown in a phased manner and restore the economy. A 12-member task force headed by ACS Home Rajeeva Swa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020