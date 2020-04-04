Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Indian expats in UAE win USD 5 million jackpot

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:45 IST
3 Indian expats in UAE win USD 5 million jackpot

Three Indian expats in UAE have won the mega monthly jackpot draw in Abu Dhabi, according to a media report. Jijesh Korothan, who hails from Kerala's Kannur district took home 20 million dirhams (USD 5 million) at the Big Ticket raffle draw held here on Friday, the Gulf News reported. Korothan, a driver who has been living in Ras Al Khaimah for 15 years, shares the win with two other Indian expats in the UAE. The other two winners are also drivers.

Korothan said a large part of the money will go towards his seven-year-old daughter's education and towards a small business in luxury car rentals that he and his friends have started. "It has been a tough month. I have had no work at all. I was in a desperate situation and about to send my family back. This win is nothing but a miracle, he was quoted as saying by the report. The Big Ticket draw was held on Friday and remained closed to public as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measure. It was, however, streamed live on official Facebook and YouTube pages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC meeting on Monday 'probably' postponed few days: source

A special meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and other major oil producers, among them Russia, will now likely be put back several days from Monday, a source close to the cartel saidIt now seems probable that the meeting will take ...

New York hospital ship tries to stay in virus-free 'bubble'

A military hospital ship which arrived in New York City on Monday is fighting to stay in a coronavirus-free bubble so as not to risk bringing the disease on board, its medical officer said. The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort, previously deployed to...

Parents, children must spend quality time together during lockdown: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his governments programme Parenting in the time of Corona aims to convert this huge crisis of coronavirus into opportunity while remaining at home. Speaking about the initiative, Ke...

Adequate stock of essentials, no need to worry: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday assured the people of the state that there is enough stock of essential items and asked them not to worry. Chautala said the whole world is currently facing a war-like situation du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020