Coronavirus: Sikh community in Australia works tirelessly to deliver free meals to needy people

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:33 IST
Coronavirus: Sikh community in Australia works tirelessly to deliver free meals to needy people
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Sikh community in Australia is working tirelessly to deliver free meals daily and groceries to people struggling with self-isolation and financial hardship amid the coronavirus crisis. The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia reached 5,544 on Saturday and the death toll rose to 30.

The Australian government has instructed people to stay indoors unless shopping for food as it tries to contain the viral infection. In a recent Facebook post, the Sikh Volunteers Australia (SVA) has called upon families in Victoria to reach out to the group for free meal deliveries.

From soup and pasta to rice and curries on the menu, the group, which has over a dozen of delivery vans and only 20 volunteers, deliver more than 800 meals a day. "The initiative was started three years ago in the southeast part of Melbourne and we have been serving free food packs to those in need, like elderly, single parent or people in self-isolation," SVA member Manpreet Singh said on Saturday.

"We have also started a new service for international students now and we are expecting the deliveries to go up," he said, adding that the group follows all the rules, put in place in the wake of the pandemic, while preparing the food, packing and loading it in vans. Another organization named the United Sikhs has also come forward to help the needy by providing free meals and basic food supplies.

They are also providing basic over-the-counter medicines to overseas students, senior citizens, low-income families, disabled and self-isolated people. According to Gurvinder Singh, a member of the United Sikhs, the group cooks 100-200 meals twice a day for the needy and then deliver the food at their doorsteps.

"We are also helping them with over-the-counter medication and basic food supplies like milk, canned food, flour, rice, and lentils. We are working with the local councils and the state and federal governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Pritam Singh Gill of Gurdwara Sahib Tarniet said he, along with a team of volunteers, is providing close to 110 meals daily, especially to international students living in the area. "We are giving free meals and even groceries," he said. Australia, one of the most preferred destinations for Indian students, on Friday refused to offer any economic support to international students who were unable to support themselves in the ongoing coronavirus crisis with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying that the country must focus at present on its citizens and residents.

The Sikh community in Australia is well known for its community services during crises. They have earned accolades and praise for their selfless services. In a "thank you" note to Sikh Volunteers Australia, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews recently said, the volunteers "fed countless Victorians during the bushfires" and this time they "hit the road again delivering hundreds of home-cooked meals to isolated people across Melbourne's southeast".

