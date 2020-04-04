Self-isolating family unable to attend 13-year-old boy’s funeral in UK

The family of a 13-year-old boy, who became the UK's youngest victim of coronavirus this week, was unable to attend his funeral as they are self-isolating with symptoms of COVID-19. Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London, died at King's College Hospital in London on Monday after he lost his fight against the disease. He was buried at Chislehurst in south-east London on Friday but his mother and six siblings were unable to attend. A friend of the family said they were "devastated" not to attend but a live stream was arranged for them.

"It's extremely upsetting for everyone involved, but they have been very moved by the warmth and very positive messages of support from people following their appeal," said Mark Stephenson of Madinah College in London in a short speech at the service, who had initiated an online fundraiser for the family. He revealed that Ismail's younger brother and older sister had both developed mild symptoms of COVID-19, including temperature and loss of taste. More than GBP 67,000 has now been raised for the family on the GoFundMe appeal set up by him.

Madinah College said it had been "overwhelmed" by the generosity of the donors as the appealing way overshot the initial target. It has confirmed that any extra money raised will also go directly to the family. The schoolboy from Brixton in south London had no known previous health issues when he started showing symptoms of coronavirus last week and was rushed to hospital after he had trouble breathing. There he tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on a ventilator then into an induced coma but never recovered. "We are beyond devastated. To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions," said a statement released by the family. King's College Hospital expressed condolences to the family as it confirmed that the boy's death had been referred to the coroner. It is extremely rare for teenagers to become seriously ill after being infected with coronavirus, with elderly patients and those with underlying health conditions considered most at risk.

The news of the boy's death came in the week that the UK registered its biggest day-on-day leaps in the death toll, crossing the 500 marks, and hitting a total of 3,605 deaths from the deadly virus on Friday.

